Woman to serve 10-25 years in prison after killing 90-year-old mother last year

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from South Korea will serve between 10 and 25 years in prison for murdering her 90-year-old mother last year, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Sun Hee Kim, 65, was visiting her mother, Chung Sook Chang, when an argument at Chang’s Potter Street apartment in Warminster Township turned deadly. Kim attacked Chang from behind, beating and stabbing her with pieces of a picture frame and a plate on April 28, 2018, the DA’s Office says.

Kim — who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder last week — called 911 less than an hour after the killing, telling dispatch, “I killed a woman. I killed my mother,” according to the DA’s Office.

Police found Kim covered in blood with blood spatters on the walls and furniture. Several broken items, including a picture frame and a plate, were found near Chang’s body, the DA’s Office adds. Neighbors told police they heard slapping, crying and yelling in a foreign language coming from Chang’s apartment prior to the 911 call.

Kim was set to fly home to South Korea the day after the killing.

The DA’s Office says that Kim has suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia for 40 years, and has been noncompliant with care and medication for the past five years.

She will be deported upon her parole from state prison, according to the DA’s Office.