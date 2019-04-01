× York City man charged in connection to 2017 overdose death

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York City man has been charged in connection to the overdose death of a 28-year-old man.

Scott Klunk, 39, faces a count of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, court documents show.

Klunk allegedly provided drugs to a Weis Markets employee on May 11, 2017.

The man was found unresponsive in a bathroom of the Weis Markets, located on East Market Street, shorty after receiving the drugs. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Video surveillance showed the manager walk out of the store to the parking lot just before 11:30 p.m. on May 11 and return five minutes before midnight, the criminal complaint says. He returned to his normal duties before going to the bathroom, where he overdosed.

An examination of the man’s cellphone revealed that he was in contact with Klunk prior to the overdose, telling him to meet him at his car. During the same time the man exited and entered the store, video surveillance showed a white van coming into and leaving the parking lot.

Further investigation revealed that Klunk owned a white 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 van with a license plate that matched the one seen on video surveillance.