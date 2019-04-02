× 3 fraternity brothers sentenced to jail time for their roles in hazing death of Timothy Piazza

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Three Beta Theta Pi brothers were sentenced to jail time Tuesday for their roles in the hazing death of sophomore pledge Timothy Piazza in February 2017, WNEP reports.

Luke Visser will serve between two to six months in prison and two years probation plus fines and community service, according to WNEP. Joshua Kurczewski was sentenced to three to nine months and one year probation plus fines. The third fraternity brother, Michael Bonatucci, is set to serve 30 to 60 days in prison as well as one year probation, fines and community service, WNEP adds.

WNEP notes that a fourth brother, Joseph Sala, was sentenced to three to six months house arrest, two years probation, fines, and community service.

Piazza, 19, died after a night of drinking at Beta Theta Pi’s first night of pledging in February 2017. He fell down a flight of stairs and as a result, suffered a traumatic brain injury.