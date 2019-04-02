× Alliance of American Football has been sacked, according to report

The Alliance of American Football is suspending all operations, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

PFT says the league hasn’t folded — yet. But it appears to be moving in that direction, according to PFT.

PFT reports the AAF needed about $20 million to get to the end of its first season. But it will instead cease operations with two weeks remaining in its regular season, and the planned four-team postseason will not happen, according to PFT.

The fledgling league was facing dire financial straits a few weeks ago, when Tom Dundon became its majority owner and committed $250 million in funding to the league. But Dundon, a businessman and owner of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, had the ability to pull those funds at an time, PFT says, and it’s clear he’s chosen to do so.