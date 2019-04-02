‘Ask Evan’: “Why don’t all PA counties require vehicle emissions testing?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Rob L. Rob asks, "Why aren't some counties required to perform emissions inspections along with state inspections?"

Congress set the requirement for an enhanced emissions testing program as part of the Federal Clean Air Act Amendment in 1990. Of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, there are currently 25 counties that require an emissions inspection program. Those are based on air quality needs and population density. In our area that includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. Vehicles registered in the other 42 counties are not required to pass an emissions inspection. However, most are required to pass a visual inspection safety inspection to make sure emission control components that were installed on a vehicle by the manufacturer are there and operational. Those include things like the catalytic converter and various valves. Adams, Franklin, Juniata, Mifflin and Perry counties fall under that parameter.

PennDOT simply enforces the program set forth by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

