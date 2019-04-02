Cool and cloudy Tuesday with a few light showers possible east during the evening

STILL COOL WITH CLOUDS: Clouds are increasing ahead of a coastal system that could clip some with a few light showers. In the meantime, Tuesday morning brings cold temperatures to start once again, with readings in the middle 20s to lower 30s. Winds are light to calm under partly cloudy skies. The rest of Tuesday is a bit milder with increasing clouds throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies during the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It’s still a bit breezy. There’s still a chance for a few showers to the east during the evening, particularly for York and Lancaster counties. However, most should stay dry. Conditions clear out through the rest of the night. Lows fall into the lower to middle 30s. Wednesday brings partly cloudy skies and much milder temperatures. Expect readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’s a breezy day despite the milder temperatures as a weak cold front cross through the region.

DAMP END TO THE WEEK: Thursday brings increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Most of the day is dry, but a few late day showers are possible. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. Showers overspread through the night, and they continue into Friday. In fact, expect showers through the entire day. Temperatures are chillier, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The showers continue through Friday night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: There’s some discrepancies on when the showers come to an end, but overall the weekend should turn much drier. Expect some morning showers on Saturday that lead to drier afternoon conditions. The clouds should start to break as well. It’s milder, with temperatures reaching the lower 60s. Sunday is mainly dry too, with some sunshine. Expect temperatures a little bit higher in the 60s. Monday is warm, but there’s the chance for some showers with the next system. Temperatures could reach 70 degrees before the showers arrive!

