Cornerstone Coffeehouse raises awareness in gender pay gap for Equal Pay Day

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Several businesses across the country took part in Equal Pay Day events. Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Camp Hill handed out coffee sleeves with statistics about the wage gap and paid leave.

According to the PEW Research Center, white women reportedly earn about 80 cents for every dollar a man earns. The gap is even larger for women of color. Cornerstone's general manager hopes the sleeves get people thinking about the issue.

"I hope that people become aware that it's not just an individual problem, it's not just something that, 'I don't do my job well enough and that's why i'm not paid equally,'" said Nicole Miller, Cornerstone Coffeehouse General Manager. "It' a systemic problem that we need to face as a country and we need to face it together."

Equal pay supporters say they want to see something done at the state or federal level to ensure women and men are being paid equally.