GIANT Food & York County Food Bank Helping Families for Easter

YORK,Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett talked with Ashley Flower with GIANT Food & Jennifer Brillhart, York County Food Bank about a special program to help families during Easter.

GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets will donate 3,000 hams to its partner food banks to help feed those in need this Easter. An annual tradition for GIANT, the ham donations support the company’s mission of ending hunger in the communities the company serves as well as giving back to its community partners.

“Hunger is a problem in every community,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, GIANT Food Stores. “It’s something we take very seriously at GIANT – especially around the holidays, where family meals are often the center of the celebration. Local food banks also see an increase in demand during this time, so we are happy to be able to provide them with this additional donation and help make their job a little easier.”

The donations begin today with the following food banks receiving hams:

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – Winchester

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Chester County Food Bank

Family & Community Service of Delaware County

Food Bank of State College

Greater Berks Food Bank

Manna on Main Street (Lansdale)

Maryland Food Bank (Hagerstown)

New Hope Ministries (Dillsburg)

Philabundance

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley

Water Street Mission (Lancaster)

York County Food Bank

The ProJeCt of Easton Food Bank will receive hams on Thursday, April 4.

In addition to the ham donation, more than 100 GIANT and MARTIN’S associates will spend the day volunteering, organizing and restocking shelves, helping partner food banks in advance of the busy holiday season.

