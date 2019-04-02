× Greater Harrisburg YWCA hosting events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Every year, organizations nationwide come together to raise awareness about sexual assault.

Crisis centers, agencies, and activists groups host events and activities to educate communities on how to prevent sexual assault.

The 2019 campaign’s theme is “I Ask”, and it highlights the importance of asking for and recognizing consent.

This month, the Greater Harrisburg YWCA is holding a series of events to honor victims and raise awareness to the issue.

On April 5, the YWCA will partner with the DIakon Lutheran Social Ministries to present a showcase of art and music exhibitions honoring victims.

On April 8, the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event will be held at Penn State Harrisburg.

For more information from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, you can visit their website here.