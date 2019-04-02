× Huntingdon man, woman charged with illegal gun possession, related offenses

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith today announced illegal gun possession arrests in Huntingdon County in South Central Pennsylvania. Aaron Daniels, 34, of Huntingdon, was charged on Tuesday with persons not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Tiffany Williamson, 24, also of Huntingdon, was previously arrested in connection with the case and charged with illegal gun possession and related violations of the Firearms Act.

In August 2018, the Huntingdon Borough Police Department conducted a traffic stop and detained Tiffany Williamson on an active bench warrant. From her vehicle, police seized a fully loaded CAI Makarov 9X18 semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number. Based on information received, agents determined Daniels was previously in possession of the firearm. Daniels was not legally allowed to possess a firearm because he had been convicted of prior felonies.

Huntingdon Borough Police Department alerted the Office of Attorney General to the traffic stop and handgun recovery, and agents from the Office arrested and charged Williamson with multiple firearm offenses. They sent the CAI Makarov 9X18 handgun to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia for forensic analysis and fingerprints. The results found that Daniels’ DNA was present on the handgun.

“Everyday gun violence is ravaging Pennsylvania—and illegal guns in the hands of those who are not legally allowed to possess them are a driving force of this scourge,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “My Office is committed to taking illegal guns out of our neighborhoods, tracing crime guns and prosecuting gun traffickers. Pennsylvanians have the right to feel safe in their homes and on their streets—no matter where they live.”

“The Huntingdon County District Attorney’s Office is proud to partner with the Office of Attorney General and local police to enhance our ability to investigate and prosecute gun crimes,” said Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith. “I look forward to our continued collaboration to get guns out of our communities and keep the people of Huntingdon County safe.

Daniels was arrested on Tuesday by the Office of Attorney General and will be prosecuted by the Huntingdon District Attorney’s Office. Williamson was previously arrested by the Office of Attorney General and will also be prosecuted by the Huntingdon District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing.

Source: Office of Attorney General