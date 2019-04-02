× Lancaster County woman accused of making false sexual assault claim to police

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 38-year-old Lancaster County woman has been charged with making a false report to law enforcement after police say she fabricated the report of a sexual assault last year.

Melissa A. Connelly, of Denver, is accused of making the false report in November 2018, according to East Cocalico Township Police. Connelly allegedly told police that a man tried to sexually assault her at her place of employment, located on the 2400 block of North Reading Road, police say.

Police say they investigated Connelly’s claim, interviewing several individuals.

They then re-interviewed Connelly in December 2018, when she admitted to making up the initial allegation, police say.

Connelly was sent a summons to appear in District Court, according to police.