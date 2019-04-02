× Lancaster man facing charges after assaulting victim multiple times, stealing cell phones to prevent 911 call

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman multiple times and stole cell phones from her in attempt to prevent her from calling 911.

Zachary Jackson, 31, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and terroristic threats, among other related charges for the incident.

On March 29 around 9:30 a.m., police responded to a residence on the first block of S. Prince St. for a report of a domestic assault.

Police spoke with the victim who said that on March 25, Jackson shoved her against a wall, and grabbed her arms with his hands in a manner that was hard enough to leave bruising.

The victim said that Jackson proceeded to use his body weight to restrict the victim’s breathing, and struck her on the right eye with his elbow before placing his hands around her neck and squeezing for approximately a minute.

The victim told police that she was unable to breathe as a result of the strangulation and nearly lost consciousness.

On March 27, the victim said Jackson assaulted her a second time.

During this assault, Jackson allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, mounted her, and strangled her for a second time before striking her left eye with his elbow.

The victim said that Jackson again used his body weight to crush her, restricting her ability to breathe.

Then, Jackson allegedly wouldn’t allow the victim to leave the residence, and took two cell phones from her so that she wouldn’t be able to call 911.

The victim was able to message a third party, and when Jackson realized this, he allegedly threatened to assault that person and the victim if the contacted party arrived at the residence.

On March 28, Jackson returned the phones to the victim in an attempt to convince the victim not to call the police about the earlier assaults.

A warrant was issued for Jackson, and he was located and arrested on March 30.

Jackson was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, and is now facing charges.