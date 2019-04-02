× Lancaster man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in accidental shooting death of neighbor

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man was sentenced to time served to two years in prison and probation for accidentally discharging a firearm in his apartment last year, resulting in the death of his neighbor.

Allante Floyd, 25, pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor offenses, including involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment, in connection to the accidental shooting of Nelmarys Rivera-Alequin, 38, his next-door neighbor, on April 15, 2018.

Rivera-Alequin died about a week later of the injuries she sustained in the shooting.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller accepted Floyd’s guilty plea and ordered the sentence Tuesday. As a result of the time-served sentence, Floyd will be released from Lancaster County Prison with credit for the 11½ months he’s already served there, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Floyd will remain on parole for about a year. After parole, he will serve two years of probation and pay restitution in the amount of $8,815, according to the DA. Floyd will also be prohibited from possessing a firearm, per federal restrictions.

Lancaster City Police determined Floyd was cleaning his legally-owned rifle when it discharged, according to the DA.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman said it was “clearly grossly negligent” for Floyd to have kept the rifle loaded while cleaning it and living in an occupied apartment building.

The victim’s husband spoke in court and said he forgave Floyd and did not want him to serve additional prison time, according to Goldman.

Floyd repeatedly apologized in court Tuesday, Goldman said. The plea resolution was reached after consultation and approval from the victim’s family and Lancaster city police Detective Tom Ginder, lead investigator.

A charge of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure was dropped.