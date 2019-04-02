× Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend’s home, got into altercation with another individual at residence

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and getting into a physical altercation with another individual at the residence.

It’s alleged that 26-year-old Levi Becker climbed through an unlocked window of the home Wednesday and waited there until his ex-girlfriend arrived with the other person.

Becker became upset with the man’s presence and shoved him, the criminal complaint says. That’s when the individual restrained Becker in the front yard until police arrived.

Becker’s ex-girlfriend told police that he was in her room and he left a bag there, which — after a search — revealed a device used for smoking marijuana in it.

Becker has been charged with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, harassment and possession of paraphernalia.