Man allegedly harassed Dauphin County 911 staff, Swatara Township officers over phone

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 54-year-old man accused of harassing Dauphin County 911 staff and Swatara Township Police officers over the phone was taken into custody at his residence on Tuesday.

Stephen Ilijic, of Swatara Township, is accused of calling Dauphin County 911 104 times between 12:40 a.m. and 7:14 a.m. where he was harassing in nature and threatening to them, police say. It’s also alleged that Ilijic made statements that indicated he would cause life-threatening harm to township officers during a phone call with the police department.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office approved an arrest warrant for Ilijic, who was at his home on Luther Road, and police spoke with the man for over two hours on the phone prior to apprehending him without incident.

He has been charged with harassment and obstruction of the administration of government functions, court documents show.