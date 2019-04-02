× Man attempted to kidnap ex-girlfriend at her West York apartment, police allege

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 31-year-old man is accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend in West York this past weekend.

Isaiah Valenti faces a number of charges including burglary, kidnap to inflict injury/terror and simple assault, court documents show.

Valenti, of no fixed address, allegedly broke into the victim’s West Market Street apartment Saturday evening — her adult cousin and two children, ages 5 and 8, were with her inside.

The criminal complaint alleges that Valenti removed the victim by grabbing her arm, breast and neck — causing injury to her — and stated, “You’re coming with me.” When the victim’s cousin intervened, Valenti reportedly said, “I’ll pop you all right now.”

The victim was forced into Valenti’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, but she was able to escape.

Valenti fled the scene in the vehicle when he observed police in the area. His Malibu was later located unoccupied in York City.

“The exterior rear drivers-side of the vehicle had fresh marks along the side, as if there was a struggle against the vehicle,” police wrote in the criminal complaint. “The interior rear drivers-side door had a shoe print on it.”