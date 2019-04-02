Officials urge drivers to be more cautious ahead of National Work Zone Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, COUNTY Pa.-- With Spring now here and warmer temperatures approaching, you can expect to start seeing a lot more construction and crews on the roads across Central Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, officials are expected to hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m., to discuss the dangers of distracted driving, especially seen in work zones.

The press conference comes one week before National Work Zone Awareness week. Dozens of officials will be there, encouraging safe driving tactics. Every year they encourage drivers to stay alert and alive, by slowing down, avoiding driver distractions, and obeying all signs in work zones.

Flagger Force says there will be people where sharing their personal stories about the dangers they have experienced in work zones, and how its impacted their lives.

Since 2015, York County has seen a drop in distracted driving offenses-- with 170 issued in 2018 compared to 191 in 2017. However, distracted driving offenses have gone up in other local counties like in Dauphin and Adams counties. In 2017 Dauphin County had numbers in the double digits at 86. Records show that in 2018 that number went up to, 127.

According to Flagger Force Employees in 2018, 97% of them say they've witnessed distracted driving. They also say one in four accidents is caused by distracted driving.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is encouraging all drivers to take the pledge, to help keep construction workers safe. The press conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. For safe driving tips, and more information on National Work Zone Awareness week you can visit their website.

The campaign runs from April 8-12. This year's theme is "Drive like you work here."