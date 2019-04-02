× Police called to fight after husband brought home ‘wrong type of chicken’

BROWN DEER, Wis. – A Wisconsin’s man choice of poultry led to a dispute with his wife and a 911 call Sunday night, police said.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to the couple’s Brown Deer residence after a 40-year-old woman reported a verbal argument with her 37-year-old husband.

“The subjects got into an argument because the male brought home the wrong type of chicken,” Brown Deer police wrote in the department’s “Noteworthy Calls for the Day” report.

Police said the man agreed to stay with his father for the night.