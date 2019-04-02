× Police: Lancaster man fired several shots while standing in back yard

LANCASTER — A 57-year-old Lancaster man is facing charges after police say he fired several rounds from a handgun while standing in his back yard last month.

William Turner, of the first block of East Farnum Street, is charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm within city limits in connection to the incident, which occurred on March 24, according to Lancaster Police.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Church, South Christian and East Farnum streets for a shots-fired report around 8:03 p.m. While they were speaking with the person who reported the shots, they heard additional gunfire in close proximity to their location, police say.

Officers narrowed down the location of the gunfire to a home on the first block of East Farnum Street, and made contact with the residents of the home. They learned Turner had fired the shots while standing in his back yard, police say. Turner was taken into custody and the handgun was confiscated, according to police.

Officers also recovered several spent shell casings at the scene, police say.