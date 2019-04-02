× Police: Lewisberry man strikes father while father is holding his 11-month-old son

YORK COUNTY — A 20-year-old Lewisberry man has been charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and other offenses after police say he punched his father while his father held his 11-month-old son.

Aaron Lewis Wells, of the 1200 block of Knunkles Mill Road, is also charged with intimidation of a witness and harassment in the incident, which occurred around 9:40 a.m. on March 30, according to State Police.

Police say the victim reported that he and Wells had gotten into a verbal argument in the kitchen, when Wells struck him in the right arm with a closed fist. The victim was holding Wells’ son in his left arm at the time of the attack, the victim said.

The victim told police he attempted to leave the room, and Wells began throwing furniture around the residence. Another relative in the home called 911, police say.

When the relative entered the room, Wells allegedly told her she “better call (the police) back and tell them it was a mistake,” police say.

The relative then left the residence, but Wells followed her to her car and acted as though he was going to kick the vehicle, police say.

Wells then left the scene, according to police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Wells, police say.