Police: Man caught driving 107 mph on I-81 in Middlesex Township

Posted 10:39 AM, April 2, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Carlisle man is facing DUI and related offenses after police say he was caught driving 107 mph in a 55-mph zone on Interstate 81 Monday.

Luis Menendez Marroquin, 28, is also charged with driving with a suspended license and exceeding the maximum posted speed limit, according to Middlesex Township Police.

Police say Marroquin was stopped on I-81 North in Middlesex Township. An investigation determined he had consumed alcohol prior to driving, rendering him incapable of driving safely, police say. It was also discovered Marroquin was driving with a suspended license due to a previous DUI, according to police.

Marroquin was taken into custody after refusing to submit to a blood draw for testing, police say. He was taken to Cumberland County Booking Center for processing on the charges.

