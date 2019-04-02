Police seek help in identifying suspect accused of stealing $180 worth of soda in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police are seeking help in identifying a shoplifting suspect accused of stealing $180 worth of soda from a Lancaster Township store on Monday.

According to Manheim Township Police, the suspect entered a CVS Pharmacy on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike at about 10:45 a.m. and stole the soda.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

