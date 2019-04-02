× Police: Woman lied to family about being kidnapped to get car back from estranged boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman was arrested after police said she lied about being kidnapped.

According to police, they received a call from Patrece Duncan’s worried family saying they had received a text from her claiming to have been taken against her will by an estranged boyfriend. Family said they were in a silver 2005 Chrysler 300.

Responding officers located the vehicle and pursued it for some time before calling off the chase due to safety concerns.

Sometime later, Duncan was located in the area of Union Avenue and Front Street. Again she claimed she was kidnapped and then taken on a high-speed chase through the city, but officers noted that she kept making conflicting statements.

Eventually Duncan told them the truth, police said. She said she had tried to devise a plan using multiple family members in order to recover her 2005 Chrysler 500, which she knew her boyfriend was driving. She reportedly lied to family members who then called police.

Duncan was charged with filing a false report.

It’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle that led police on a chase has been identified and arrested.