Sheetz is one of 20 finalists in USA Today’s 2019 Best Regional Fast Food Reader’s Choice travel awards

Sheetz has been selected by USA Today as a finalist in the 2019 Best Regional Fast Food Reader’s Choice travel awards, the company announced this week.

If you want to vote for Sheetz in the contest, you have until Monday, April 8 to do so.

“No matter where in the U.S. you live, chances are there’s that one fast food joint that locals crave when they’re away – food you can only get in the state or surrounding region,” USA Today said in its description of the contest. “These 20 regional fast food joints are so good they really should be nationwide, but unless you’re in the area, you’ll have to travel to get them.”

In its description of Sheetz, USA Today said:

If you’re in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio or North Carolina, be sure to stop at Sheetz, a combination gas station and made-to-order sandwich shop. The menu is available 24/7, with options like subs, sandwiches, salads, wraps and smoothies.

The top 10 winners, decided by reader votes, will be announced on Friday, April 19.

