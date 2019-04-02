× Skies are brighter Wednesday, it’s milder, and winds expected to be quite gusty

SUNSHINE RETURNS BRIEFLY: This evening is cloudy with a few spot showers to the east. Temperature fall through the 40s and bottom out in the lower and middle 30s by morning. Skies brighten quickly, which will help boost temperatures to the 60s. West-northwest winds increase 10 to 20 MPH, becoming quite gusty near 40 MPH, during the day. Clouds build back in Thursday. This drops temperatures back to the upper 50s. A few showers are possible during the late evening, however, a better chance for showers is overnight and through the day Friday. The clouds and wet weather keeps temperatures on the cool side to end the week. Readings stay in the lower 50s. The shower threat ends in the very early morning hours Saturday leaving the weekend dry.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It’s a pleasant start to the weekend under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm above average in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday starts out dry with increasing clouds. Showers will threaten the afternoon hours. Readings are still mild in the lower 60s.

KEEP THE UMBRELLA NEARBY: More showers are possible Monday but it remains quite mild in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A few leftover showers are possible Tuesday, otherwise, it is dry with highs in the 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist