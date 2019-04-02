× Texas woman wanted after selling medical marijuana in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Dallas, Texas woman is wanted after she sold medical marijuana she lawfully possessed to another person not authorized to possess it.

Lisa Evans, 54, is facing one count of felony possession of marijuana with intention to deliver, and one count of criminal diversion of medical marijuana by patient.

On December 1, police responded to the Days Inn in the 1400 block of Lititz Pike for a report of a theft.

Upon arrival, police met with Evans who said that she had a bag full of Medical Marijuana stolen from her room.

While investigating the theft, Evans provided a possible suspect to police, and said that that suspect knew there was medical marijuana in the room because Evans had sold it to her.

Evans showed police an exchange of text messages between herself and the suspect.

It was found that Evans was now authorized to sell the medical marijuana and she is now facing charges.

She remains wanted at this time.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Evans should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.