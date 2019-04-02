Two facing burglary charges after being found inside condemned home in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are facing burglary charges after being caught inside a condemned home.

Nicole Dommel, 29, and Ashby Thomas, 32, are each facing burglary and criminal mischief charges.

On March 29 around 11:00 a.m., police responded to a home in the 700 block of Columbia Ave. in Lancaster for a reported burglary where the suspects were still believed to be inside the residence.

A caller to 911 had reported that people were seen and heard inside a condemned property.

Upon arrival, police searched the residence and found Dommel and Thomas inside.

Neither was permitted to be inside the home, and a check of the residence found that a railing had been broken and holes were punched into drywall.

Both Dommel and Thomas were taken into custody and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

