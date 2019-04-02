Two severely injured after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two people have been left severely injured after a single-vehicle crash.

Michael Fortney, 37, of McConnellsburg, and Katelyn Zimmerman, 28, both suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash.

Fortney was driving the duo in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler southbound on Little Cover Road in Warren Township when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over to the northbound lane and struck a ditch, prior to re-entering the roadway.

The Jeep Wrangler then rolled over prior to coming to a final rest on its wheels, facing west on the roadway.

Fortney was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle.

Both Fortney and Zimmerman were flown to UPMC Altoona.

