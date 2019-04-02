× Williams Valley HS reports student brought firearm onto school grounds

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — State Police are investigating an incident in which a Williams Valley High School student brought a firearm onto school district property, the school announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred sometime in the past, the school district said in a statement. State Police are trying to determine when the incident occurred.

School administrators became aware of the situation when a video of the student possessing the firearm began circulating online, the school district said.

Because the incident occurred sometime in the past, the school did not go into lockdown Tuesday, the school district said.