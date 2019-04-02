× Woman accused of smoking marijuana before driving two children to restaurant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Wellsville woman last week after she allegedly smoked marijuana before driving her two children, ages 5 and 7, to a restaurant in Dover Township.

Amy Lentz, 26, faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence, court documents show.

Northern York County Regional Police were called to Jim and Nena’s Pizzeria, located on Carlisle Road, on March 24 to check on the welfare of Lentz’s children. A manager advised that a couple in the restaurant — Lentz and her boyfriend, David Young — smelled like marijuana and had two children with them, the criminal complaint says. Another employee claimed that she saw Lentz smack one of the children in the face.

Police arrived at the restaurant and spoke with Lentz, who said that she smacked her daughter in the hand to discipline her for arguing with her sister.

During the conversation with Lentz, the officer noticed that the woman had glassy, bloodshot eyes, dilated pupils and a green film on her tongue, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer then spoke with the children, who police say appeared to be safe and happy in the car. They advised that Lentz never hit them in the face but did say that she smacked one of them in the hand. While they conversed, the officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle and saw a glass bowl with marijuana residue in the center console, the criminal complaint says.

At that point, Young had come out of the restaurant to see what was going on.

The officer asked Lentz and Young, 30, which one of them had driven to the restaurant and whose glass bowl was in the center console. Young took ownership of the glass bowl, adding that there was marijuana in a blue container on the floor of the front passenger seat — he has since been charged with small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents show. Lentz advised that she was the driver and smoked marijuana earlier in the day but could not give a specific time frame.

Lentz was put through field sobriety tests in which the criminal complaint says that she did not comprehend the officer’s instructions and demonstration of the tests. The criminal complaint adds that Lentz displayed a lack of convergence in her eyes and had extreme eye tremors in another test.