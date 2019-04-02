× Woman charged after allegedly skipping out on $75 taxi ride to Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — An 18-year-old Lancaster County woman has been charged with theft of services after police police say she skipped out on a $75 taxi bill on Monday.

Elizabeth Leonard, no fixed address, was charged after taking a taxi ride from Reading to West Oregon Road at Village Drive in Manheim Township, police say. When the taxi stopped at her destination, she allegedly fled, according to Manheim Township Police.

Leonard was located and arrested by police at a nearby location, police say.