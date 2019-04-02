WWII Veteran receives hundreds of cards from strangers on 95th birthday

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of strangers from around the country helped a York County veteran celebrate his 95th birthday on Tuesday.

WWII Veteran, Samuel Titel served in the United States Air Force from 1943 to 1945 and earned 16 metals during that time.

“I had some close calls where I thought uh oh this is going to be it and it never happened, I have all my fingers and I am still alive,” said Titel.

Titel’s family was determined to make his 95th birthday extra special this year.

In a Facebook post last month, his granddaughter made a public post that read:

“Friends, can you do me a favor?! My grandfather, a very proud WWII veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp is turning 95 on April 2. We’d love to surprise him with a “card shower” for his birthday. He LOVES getting cards and reads each and every one. If you’re able, please grab a card and send it to him between today and April 2nd. I’ll be forever grateful!”

“Obviously with each year that goes by health starts to diminish and we certainly want to make it special for him,” said Danelle Owen , granddaughter.

Samuel received dozens of cards each day leading up to his birthday, some even coming from as far as away Hawaii.

More than 400 hand written cards were delivered to his home.