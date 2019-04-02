× York College will join MAC Commonwealth in 2020-21 academic year

YORK — York College is joining a new athletic conference, it was announced Tuesday.

The Spartans will leave the Capital Athletic Conference at the end of the 2019-20 season and will move to the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth (MAC Commonwealth), becoming that conference’s 10th member, according to a press release issued by MAC Executive Committee Chair and Misericordia University President Dr. Thomas Botzman.

York will begin competing in the MAC Commonwealth in the 2020-21 academic year, the announcement said.

“The MAC colleges and university look forward to working with and competing against the York College Spartans,” said Botzman. “They are a good match in academics and athletics for our student-athletes.”

York will bring 23 varsity sports to the MAC:

baseball

men’s and women’s basketball

men’s and women’s cross country

field hockey

men’s and women’s golf

men’s and women’s lacrosse

men’s and women’s soccer

softball

men’s and women’s swimming

men’s and women’s tennis

men’s and women’s track and field (indoor and outdoor)

women’s volleyball

wrestling

“We are excited to join the MAC and compete among the outstanding colleges and universities that are members,” said York College President Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith. “Membership in the MAC is a great fit for York College and will provide a more regional travel schedule for our teams. As founding members of the Capital Athletic Conference, we are both grateful for and proud of the affiliation we have shared over the past 29 years in the CAC.”

The Spartans depart the CAC having had a successful 29-year run in the league they helped found in 1989. York has captured 33 team championships, 49 Coach of the Year honors, 37 CAC Player of the Year award winners, and 57 Rookie of the Year honorees.

“I am delighted to welcome York College to the MAC (and MAC Commonwealth) effective July 1, 2020,” said Ken Andrews, Executive Director of the MAC. “Their academic and athletic missions mesh with our 17 current members. Furthermore, MAC student-athletes will benefit from the competitive prowess of their teams, exceptional facilities and location. Throughout the entire admission process their administration has impressed us with a commitment to the student-athlete experience, a primary feature of our philosophy and principles. We look forward to a long partnership that will commence with the fall of 2020.”

The MAC is an NCAA Division III conference comprised of the MAC Commonwealth and MAC Freedom. York will join Albright College (Reading), Alvernia University (Reading), Arcadia University (Glenside), Delaware Valley University (Doylestown), DeSales University (Center Valley), Eastern University (St. Davids), Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus (Madison, N.J.), Hood College (Frederick, Md.), King’s College (Wilkes-Barre), Lebanon Valley College (Annville), Lycoming College (Williamsport), Manhattanville College (Purchase, N.Y.), Messiah College (Mechanicsburg), Misericordia University (Dallas), Stevenson University (Owings Mills, Md.), Widener University (Chester) and Wilkes University (Wilkes-Barre).

Manhattanville College will depart the MAC and MAC Freedom for the Skyline Conference after the conclusion of the 2018-19 academic year, the MAC says. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, N.J.) will join the MAC and MAC Freedom beginning July 1, 2019.