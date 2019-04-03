× 2 Romanian women accused of using ‘quick-change’ scam to steal $2,000 in gift cards

ADAMS COUNTY — Cumberland Township Police are searching for one of two Romanian women suspected of using a quick-change scam to make off with $2,000 worth of gift cards from a Weis Market on Old Harrisburg Road last summer.

Grada Munteau and Lucretia Muntean are suspected of performing similar scams through South-Central Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to Cumberland Township Police, who worked with officers from Carlisle and Palmyra police to determine the identity of the suspects.

According to Cumberland Township Police, in August 2018 the suspects purchased $2,000 in Visa gift cards, handing the clerk cash for the transaction. After the clerk counted and checked the cash to see if it was authentic, police say, the suspects asked for the money back and quickly changed out the cash for a lesser value.

The suspects left the store after the cards were activated, police say.

Investigators determined Munteau and Muntean are Romanian citizens in the United States illegally. Arrest warrants for both suspects were obtained on November 14, 2018.

Munteau was arrested in Missouri last week and extradited to Adams County, where a preliminary hearing was held Wednesday morning. She agreed to pay restitution to Weis Markets, and is expected to be transferred to Lebanon County to face additional charges, police say.

Muntean is still wanted on felony charges of criminal conspiracy, retail theft, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, according to police.