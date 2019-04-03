× 7 people from Harrisburg face drug distribution charges

HARRISBURG — Seven people have been indicted for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA announced Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that the drug trafficking conspiracy entailed kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl for offenses that took place between January 2015 and March 13, 2019, according to U.S. Attorney David Freed.

The following defendants were charged: