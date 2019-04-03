7 people from Harrisburg face drug distribution charges
HARRISBURG — Seven people have been indicted for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA announced Wednesday.
The indictment alleges that the drug trafficking conspiracy entailed kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl for offenses that took place between January 2015 and March 13, 2019, according to U.S. Attorney David Freed.
The following defendants were charged:
- Adrian Ortiz-Diaz, a/k/a “Nelsito,” 23, of Harrisburg, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and more than 100 grams of heroin; one count of distribution of fentanyl; two counts of distribution of heroin; one count of distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injuries of three individuals.
- Luis Jose Alicea-Solis, a/ka “Luisito,” 24, of Harrisburg, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; one count of distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injuries of three individuals; one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.
- Efrain Correa Lopez, 22, of Harrisburg, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; one count of distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injuries of three individuals.
- Julio Landro-Cartagen, a/k/a “Fobo,” 40, of Harrisburg, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; one count of distribution of fentanyl; one count of distribution of heroin.
- Jeremmy Trillo-Gelpi, 23, of Harrisburg, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and more than 100 grams of heroin.
- Joan Trinta, a/k/a “Marie,” 33, of Harrisburg, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and more than 100 grams of heroin.
- Jonathan Trinta, a/k/a “Jungee,” 23, of Harrisburg, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and more than 100 grams of heroin.