Blue Ribbon Flags fly during Child Abuse Prevention Month

HARRISBURG -- A special ceremony will take place in Harrisburg Wednesday during Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Starting at 10:30 A.M. inside the Capitol Rotunda survivors and supporters of children of abuse will speak during a presentation and awards ceremony.
Outside of the Capitol there are over 4,000 flags flying to show support.
State Street is lined with 4,693 blue ribbon flags. Each flag represents a child victim of abuse in Pennsylvania
There are also 40 black flags placed in a memorial garden. There is one black flag for each child lost to abuse just in 2017.
The blue and black flags serve as a haunting reminder of the work that needs to be done to protect our children from abuse.
Wednesday in Harrisburg organizers of the "Blue Ribbon Champions for Safe Kids” hope that hearing the stories of survivors and their protectors will help inspire us all to do the same.
A tribute and award ceremony will take place starting at 10:30 A.M inside the State Capitol Rotunda.
The ceremony is open to the public. Organizers ask that you wear blue to help support their mission of protecting Pennsylvania kids.
Lights at the Capitol, downtown bridges and businesses are also turning blue for the month of April.