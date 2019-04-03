Blue Ribbon Flags fly during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- A special ceremony will take place in Harrisburg Wednesday during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Starting at 10:30 A.M. inside the Capitol Rotunda survivors and supporters of children of abuse will speak during a presentation and awards ceremony.

Outside of the Capitol there are over 4,000 flags flying to show support.

State Street is lined with 4,693 blue ribbon flags. Each flag represents a child victim of abuse in Pennsylvania