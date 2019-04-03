Bright sunshine today before clouds and showers return by tomorrow night!

GUSTY WINDS CALMING TONIGHT: Strong winds and very dry conditions today have created an elevated risk of fire danger. Winds have already begun to pick up with gusts around 30-40 mph in a number of locations. Dew points remain in the 20s and teens, keeping our relative humidity around 15-25%. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the entire area through 11 PM Wednesday. Heading into late tonight, winds will slowly begin to calm down with much nicer and more relaxed winds for Thursday. Clear skies and calming winds tonight will mean another cold night likely. Clouds begin to thicken back up Thursday afternoon with moisture moving back in. Rain chances return for the end of the work week.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: We are tracking a number of rain chance in the coming days with the first chance being tomorrow. A complex storm system is expected to develop along the southern states on Thursday. Depending on the exact track of the system, we could be clipped with a few passing showers Thursday afternoon, before the better chance for more consistent rain moves in overnight. Showers are likely to continue into the early hours of Friday morning before drying out for a brief period of time. The best chance for some dry weather looks to be Friday morning and then steady rain moves back in for the rest of Friday, drying up early Saturday. Most of the weekend remains dry, but we’re not done with the rain entirely.

WARMING UP AGAIN: A cool end to the work week likely with showers and easterly winds keeping us below average for Friday. Temperatures take a dip into the low 50s and upper 40s to close the work week. After that, we dry out and are full speed ahead for a nice warm up this weekend. Average highs for our area are in the upper 50s for this time of year and we should be flirting with mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday! It looks like more rain chances are possible by the end of the weekend into the start of the next work week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann