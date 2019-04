× Carlisle man faces homicide charge in connection with death of infant daughter

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man faces a homicide charge in connection with the death of his infant daughter, according to police.

Jason Bugajski, 31, is accused of violently shaking his 10-week-old daughter on Thursday, causing fatal injuries to the infant.

He has also been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment, police say.