Crews on the scene of deadly crash in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash.

The crash occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Route 222 Southbound between Mohler Church Road and the Route 322 on-ramp.

According to emergency dispatch, a box truck went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Crews are working to clear the scene, and traffic is moving slowly in the area.

There is no word on how many people have been injured at this time.

Fatal crash 222 S. between Mohler Church and 322. Crews working. Traffic moving slowly. pic.twitter.com/9t9C4VQMrB — Ephrata Police Dept. (@EphrataPD) April 3, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.