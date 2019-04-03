× Former York County police officer pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A former West Manchester Township Police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.

Chad Howell, 38, was arrested in February 2017 following an investigation into suspected child exploitation which determined that the Dillsburg resident possessed several photos of nude underage girls ranging from eight to 15 years old, according to the state’s Attorney General Office.

“My Office will prosecute anyone who preys on children, without fear or favor,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “The defendant was a police officer, but instead of protecting the people he was sworn to serve, he was participating in the online exploitation of children. As a result of the hard work of our Child Predator Section, he no longer holds a position of public trust and will have to register as a sex offender.”

Howell must register as a sex offender for a minimum of 15 years as a result of the plea, the Office said.

His sentencing has been scheduled for July 29, pending an evaluation by the Sexual Offender’s Assessment Board.