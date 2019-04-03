FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Burglary and Theft by Unlawful Taking

Date: 5/20/18

Location: 26 E. College

Darius Mitchell is wanted for Burglary and Theft by Unlawful Taking charges which stem from an incident on 5/20/18. Mitchell is described as a 33-year-old black male medium complexion approximately 5’11” 205 pounds. He has a tattoo of a footprint on his right hand and “Makiyah” on his neck.

2. Megans Law Offender

Horace Duncan, Jr.

DOB: 5/11/68

Horace is a Megan’s Law violator and is wanting for failing to report since October of 2018. His original offense date was from March of 2001 and includes Aggravated Indecent Assault, Incest, and Sexual Assault. Horace is described as a 50-year-old black male with a darker complexion, who is 6’2” and 260 pounds.

3. Aggravated assault

Date: 12/22/18

Location: 627 N. Hartley St

Khalic Cross is wanted for Aggravated Assault resulting in a domestic from 12/22/18. In York City. Cross Allegedly argued with his girlfriend and then began arguing with her. At some point this argument turned physical and Cross began choking her. Cross also allegedly pulled out a handgun and struck the victim in the head. Cross is described as a 25-year-old light skinned male approximately 5’11” 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **