Lebanon County police discover door-to-door meat salesmen are actually wanted drug fugitives

LEBANON COUNTY — Two door-to-door meat salesmen were arrested Tuesday afternoon after police responding to complaints from residents in Cornwall Borough discovered both were wanted on drug offenses.

The suspects, Joshua A. Pittsenbarger and Kiesean Kanarcy Antrobus, were also selling meat products without a permit, Cornwall Borough Police say. They were representing Capital Meats, Inc.

A Cornwall Police officer found and stopped the men along Route 72 at North Cornwall Road at about 2:07 p.m., police say.

Pittsenbarger, 31, of Carlisle, was found to be a fugitive out of Clay County, Missouri on drug charges, according to police. Antrobus, his passenger, was found to be wanted out of Cumberland County, also on drug offenses, police say.

Pittsenbarger was taken into custody and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was incarcerated in Lebanon County Prison on $25,000 bail, and is awaiting extradition to Missouri.

Androbus, 27, of Essex, Maryland, was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking to await pick-up from Cumberland County law enforcement.

In a statement, Cornwall Police said it has had multiple contacts with persons selling products for Capital Meats Incorporated. The company, located in Baltimore, does not apply for soliciting permits, and is assigned a Grade F by the Better Business Bureau, according to police.

In Tuesday’s incident, police say, the food products were stored in a chest freezer in the back of a pickup truck. The freezer was not plugged in, and was so full that the lid did not close, police say.

Police discovered several packages of meat products lying in the back of the truck, outside the freezer. The products were all marked “Keep Frozen,” according to police.