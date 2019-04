× Man arrested on charges of raping a child

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man was arrested on charges of raping a child.

Damir Brgulja, 30, is facing rape of a victim of less than 13-years-old, and aggravated indecent assault, among other related offenses.

On April 2, police arrested Brgulja for unlawful sexual contact with a child.

He was arraigned and released after paying $100,000 bail.