Man facing charges after allegedly strangling, assaulting juvenile during disagreement

Posted 9:24 AM, April 3, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled and assaulted a juvenile during a disagreement.

Al Matthews, 59, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges.

On April 2 around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of domestic violence against a juvenile that had occurred in the 200 block of Franklin St. in Carlisle Borough.

An investigation revealed that Matthews had strangled and assaulted a juvenile man during a disagreement.

Matthews was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.

