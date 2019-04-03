× Man facing charges after threatening family to leave residence with knife while intoxicated

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after threatening a family to leave a residence with a knife while intoxicated.

Paul Kuder, 72, is facing simple assault by physical menace and harassment charges for the incident.

On March 21, police responded to the 700 block of S. Front Street in Harrisburg for a reported landlord and tenant dispute.

Upon arrival, police found an intoxicated Kuder threatening a family to leave the residence with a knife.

Kuder was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for holding, and is now facing charges.