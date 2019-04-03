New Enhancements To The Hershey Story Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY,Pa--- Everyone has heard about Milton Hershey, his delicious chocolate, his model industrial community and his philanthropy, but few know what Milton Hershey was like as a person. Now, The Hershey Story Museum has enhanced the Museum Experience with additional technology to help guests discover more about America’s most prolific chocolate maker.

“Museum visitors have asked to know more about Milton Hershey,” said Amy Bischof, director, The HersheyStory. “What was he like? What was his wife like? These new enhancements help to answer those questions and give guests the opportunity to experience stories about Mr. Hershey captured in a fresh and clever way.”

Using an innovative new approach that employs digital technology, animation, sound and radio frequency identification (RFID), the enhancements are aimed at connecting guests to Mr. Hershey in a personalized and dynamic way for a more immersive museum experience. A wooden coin embedded with an RFID chip will be given to museumguests; they can personalize their experience at a registration kiosk. Visitors will then use the coin to activate a brief animated story at four new kiosks stationed in the main exhibits of the Museum Experience. Each 20-second story uses light humor to depict momentous decisions that profoundly changed the course of Milton Hershey’s life, his company andthe community named after him. There are 32 rotating stories in total, with different stories for children and adults.

“These stories bring Milton Hershey to life by capturing his intriguing personality,” added Bischof. “He was frugal, yet generous; a risk taker, yet practical.”

The new enhancements culminate into a thought provoking finale. After having learned about Milton Hershey’s philanthropy, guests will be asked to contemplate what inspires them. The finale also features the only existing recording of Milton Hershey’s voice from an interview Mr. Hershey gave in 1936 for It Can Be Done, a radio show hosted by poet Edgar Guest.

“This fascinating interview of Mr. Hershey is the only recording of him known to exist,” added Bischof.

On Track Themes, Burbank, Ca.; Marketechs Design Studio, York, Pa.; and Quay Designs, York, Pa. innovated thedigital, infrastructure and design elements exclusively for The Hershey Story Museum. The new enhancements are included in Museum Experience admission.

Opened in 2009, The Hershey Story Museum, located at 63 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, Pa., is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The museum welcomes approximately 130,000 guests annually and is open daily, including Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, please visit HersheyStory.org.

