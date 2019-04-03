× Police investigating attempted child-luring incident in the Central York School District

YORK COUNTY — Northern York Regional Police are investigating an attempted child luring incident that occurred Tuesday in the area of Gora Road, the Central York School District announced Wednesday.

Details about the incident were not provided, but the school district said in a statement that it has taken precautions.

“The District has notified our bus company, Durham Transportation, and all drivers are aware and on alert,” a district spokesperson said. “The safety and security of our students is of utmost importance. We appreciate our community’s continued vigilance in sharing information and news to help better safeguard our children.”