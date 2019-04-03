× Police investigating stabbing in Lancaster City

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are investigating a suspected stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 100 block of Green Street.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m., police say.

According to police, a 21-year-old Lancaster man was found at the scene bleeding from a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, police say.

Officers and detectives remained at the scene to check for evidence, witnesses, and potential video recordings in the area.

No suspects have been identified at this time, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3301.