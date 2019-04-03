× York man arrested following probation visit

YORK — A probation visit led to the arrest of a York man on Tuesday, according to York City Police.

Police seized marijuana, paraphernalia, a firearm and cash from the Front Street home of 29-year-old Wesley Baker.

He has been charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The visit was part of the police department’s Group Violence Initiative event.

Police began the event, which consists of probation visits, traffic enforcement and foot patrols, in response to a shooting on March 24.