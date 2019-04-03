York Revolution prepare for coming season

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The season is right around the corner for the York Revolution.

With a number of changes, including new concessions, a new field, and some new, experimental rules, the 2019 season may prove to be one of the more interesting in recent memory.

The Atlantic League All-Star Game will also be held in York this summer, adding even more intrigue.

To offer more on what to expect from the York Revolution this season, Doug Eppler, the Director of Marketing and Communications, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

Check it out in the clip above.